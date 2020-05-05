Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan reports 4 deaths, 100 coronavirus cases in one day

Sudanese security forces stand guard as as demonstrators protest outside the Foreign Ministry in the capital Khartoum on January 28, 2020. - Dozens of Sudanese protested in Khartoum, alleging that their relatives had been recruited by a UAE firm as security guards but were despatched to war-zones in Libya and Yemen. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images)
Sudanese forces stand in Khartoum, Sudan on 28 January 2020 [ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images]
Sudan’s Health Ministry confirmed four more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the nationwide death toll to 45.

A ministry statement said 100 new virus infections were detected in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 778.

The ministry said 70 people have so far recovered from the disease.

According to the ministry, the virus has spread to 14 out of Sudan’s 17 states.

On Sunday, the Sudanese government confirmed that the country’s minister of infrastructure and transportation has been infected with the virus.

After appearing in Wuhan, China late last year, the virus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

More than 3.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with nearly 252,000 deaths and over 1.1 million recoveries.

