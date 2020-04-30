Sudan confirms seeking COVID-19 aid from Russia

Sudan has asked Russia for aid to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charge d’Affaires at the Sudanese Embassy in Moscow, Onur Ahmed Onur, told Sputnik.

Khartoum wants Moscow to primarily provide it with ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE).

We asked for aid, especially technical aid, and we hope that Russia will agree to our request as soon as possible, Ahmed said.

“There is great political and economic cooperation between Sudan and Russia. This is true – we asked for technical aid from Russia, similar to what Russia has provided to several [other] friendly states, whether within the regional scope or internationally,” he added.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry recently stated that a number of countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including Yemen and Sudan, asked Moscow for support to face the threat of COVID-19.

Yesterday Sudan saw 57 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, which brings the total number of cases in the country to 375, of whom 25 have died.