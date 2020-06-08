Algeria official: Tunisia’s ‘Ghannouchi has given his opponents a lesson in democracy’

Speaker of the Tunisian Parliament Rached Ghannouchi has given a lesson in democracy and ethics to his opponents, head of the Peace Society Movement in Algeria, Abderrazak Makri, said on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, Makri talked about a session held by the Tunisian parliament on Wednesday that saw Ghannouchi accused of carrying out a “parallel diplomacy” for the state.

The head of the largest Islamic party in Algeria commented: “Rached Ghannouchi, who spent all his life struggling for liberties and democracy, gave a lesson to those who used to support totalitarianism, oppression and dictatorship in Tunisia, and they were part of it.”

Ghannouchi: Neutrality in Libya is senseless

“Ghannouchi gave them time to pass the condemnation list in the Parliament he heads. Then, he patiently endured 20 hours of insults and fake accusations, which, if one of them had addressed their former masters in Tunisia or in some Arab countries with, he/she would have been absent forever in prisons, or he/she might even be beheaded.”

According to Makri: “Sheikh Rached was patient. He gave his opponents a lesson in the morals of difference.”

Ghannouchi – who heads the Ennahda Movement – came under attack after he congratulated the UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister, Fayez Al-Sarraj, for restoring the strategic Al-Wattia airbase.

Al-Sarraj has been fighting the UAE-backed Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar who launched an attack to capture the Libyan capital Tripoli a year ago but has since suffered great losses and been forced to retreat.