UN-backed Libya government: Tripoli is fully under our control

Forces fighting for Libya’s UN-supported government have regained control of the capital Tripoli from militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar, an official announced today.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) military operations room said in a statement on Thursday its forces captured all areas surrounding the Tripoli city administrative area.

Yesterday, GNA forces announced that they had taken back control of the airport that had been under Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar’s control for one year.

Libya’s internationally recognised government (GNA) has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since April 2019.

In March, the Libyan government launched “Operation Peace Storm” to counter attacks on the capital, and recently regained strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya Air Base, in a major blow to Haftar’s forces.

Last month, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), which played a major role in overthrowing longtime Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, announced its official support for the GNA led by Fayez Al-Sarraj. Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of the late ruler in 2011.

Al-Sarraj is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today as the allies seek to lock in recent gains on the battlefield near Tripoli ahead of a new round of talks on a potential ceasefire.

