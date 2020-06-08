PA undermines resistance against Israel occupation

Palestinian Authority (PA)’s security services undermined Palestinian resistance action against Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank last week, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed yesterday.

The Hebrew newspaper reported that the PA security services seized 30 pipe bombs near a street used by the Israeli occupation forces in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

According to the Israeli daily, the PA said that the pipe bombs were ready to use and said they were placed by a Palestinian resistance cell.

Yedioth Ahronoth pointed out that the PA directly received the information about the firebombs from the Israeli security services despite the claimed PA declaration of halting security coordination with Israel.

Meanwhile, the newspaper noted that the Israeli security sources, which reported the incident, refused to say that the PA security services had reported the details of the mission to their Israeli counterparts.

The Israeli newspaper said that the PA said the halt of security coordination did not mean a “greenlight” to the Palestinians resistance to act against the occupation’s targets in the occupied West Bank.