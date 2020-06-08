Palestinians ignore US attempt to hold Palestine-Israel conference

The US embassy has invited Israelis, Palestinians and technology companies to attend a joint conference aimed at undermining the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s halt of relations with Israel and US, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

The London-based newspaper said that the American embassy insists on countering the PA’s decision which came about as a result of Israel’s illegal plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

The conference is due to be held virtually as a result of coronavirus restrictions on travel and gatherings, the newspaper said. Palestinian companies and individuals who have been invited to attend have yet to accept the offers, the publication added.

Meanwhile, the PA Ministry of Communications and Technology warned Palestinians against taking part in the conference in order not to go against the PA’s decision to cease relations with Israel and the US over their Judaisation policies.

