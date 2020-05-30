Netanyahu: ‘We will annex 30% of the West Bank area to Israel’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that his government will annex 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank area, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Speaking to the Israeli newspaper Makor Rishon, Netanyahu disclosed that Israeli sovereignty would be applied to 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank, which is the equivalent of 50 per cent of Area C.

Area C, according to the Oslo Accords, represents 60 per cent of the occupied West Bank and is under full Israeli administrative and security control.

According to Netanyahu, the map of the would-be annexed area was not yet finalised.

Meanwhile, he affirmed that according to the “deal of the century”, the Palestinians and the Israelis would not be allowed to build any structure on the remaining 50 per cent where Israel would not impose its sovereignty.

Netanyahu told the Israeli newspaper that his government would bring the issue to a vote in the Knesset, as indicated by the agreement of the coalition government with the Blue and White Party leader.

However, when asked about the chance to allow Palestinians to create a demilitarised state in 70 per cent of the occupied West Bank area as specified in the “deal of the century”, Netanyahu answered: “That subject is separate. A government decision on the matter is not expected.”

The newspaper then posed the question: “Will there not be a government decision that would recognise Palestinian statehood?” To which Netanyahu responded: “There will not be a government decision with regard to the details of the plan or the adoption of the plan. Like I said in Washington, I am willing to engage in negotiations [with the Palestinians] on the basis of the Trump plan.”