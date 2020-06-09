Portuguese / Spanish / English

US military plane crashes at Taji base in Iraq

June 9, 2020 at 2:10 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iraq, Middle East, News, US
A water jet is sprayed over a C-130 transport aircraft on its arrival at Kabul international airport on October 9, 2013. [Noorullah Shirzada/AFP via Getty Images]
A US Air Force C-130 jet crashed at the Taji Camp, north of Iraq’s capital Baghdad last night, allegedly after it overran a runway and struck a wall. According to a statement issued by the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, four service members received “non-life-threatening injuries” and are being treated at the base’s medical facility.

“The airfield crash, fire, and rescue team were on the scene within four minutes, extinguished the fire, and assisted an evacuation of the plane,” the statement read, adding that “enemy activity” was not suspected; with the incident remaining under investigation.

The C-130 involved was assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, based at the Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

However a recently formed resistance faction, the Usbat Al-Thaireen (League of Revolutionaries) claimed responsibility for downing the aircraft. The same group took credit for the deadly rocket attack at the same base in March in which two American and one British service members were killed.

In separate developments, a rocket has hit the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, near to where US forces are deployed, however a security official told AFP that there were “no casualties or damage”.

