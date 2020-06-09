Iraq Shia leader calls to ban large gatherings over COVID-19

Iraq’s Shia political leader, Muqtada Al-Sadr, has called on authorities to prevent all gatherings and demonstrations in the country to confront the coronavirus outbreak.

Al-Sadr’s call came after protests in the southern governorates of Diwaniyah, Dhi Qar, Muthanna and Najaf grew demanding the departure of provincial officials over financial and administrative corruption, poor management of state institutions and lack of services.

Al-Sadr called on authorities to prevent all gatherings including demonstrations.

As of Sunday, the total number of coronavirus infections in Iraq reached 12,366 cases including 346 deaths and 5,186 recoveries.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered a review of the performance of governors and service institutions in the country.

