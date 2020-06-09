Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen protest against UAE-backed separatists in Socotra

June 9, 2020 at 11:27 am | Published in: Middle East, News, UAE, Yemen
Saudi forces at a security check point in Socotra Yemen, 7 May 2020 [Anadolu Agency]
Hundreds of Yemenis demonstrated yesterday demanding the expulsion of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Socotra Archipelago.

The protest organisers announced their support for Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the internationally-backed government’s attempts to maintain peace and stopping attempts to drag the island into chaos.

The statement rejected the self-rule announced by the STC in the south and armed manifestations in the governorate’s capital, Hadibo.

The statement called for the removal of external armed groups in order to “protect the governorate and not drag it into conflicts”.

