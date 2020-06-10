4 killed in Syria, Russia attacks in Idlib

Four Syrians were killed and four others were wounded in Syrian and Russian attacks in Idlib, Enab Baladi reported yesterday.

The news website said that one Syrian man was killed and four others were wounded in Russian air strikes in the Kansafra neighbourhood.

According to the website, Russian warplanes carried out attacks in the neighbourhoods of Al-Fatira and Al-Moza, killing one man and two women.

Meanwhile, militias loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad targeted the same neighbourhoods, in addition to Quqafin, with artillery shelling, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

Rights groups have warned that the Hama Governorate is facing a new wave of displacement as a result of the military operations.

