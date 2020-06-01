Syria: Car bomb injures 5 civilians in Afrin

At least five civilians were injured Monday in a car bomb attack in Afrin, northwestern Syria, according to security sources.

An explosive-laden vehicle detonated in Afrin’s Jindires district, also causing material damage, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Although no specific terrorist group was mentioned, local security forces are evaluating the possibility of an attack by the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

The YPG/PKK has frequently used car bombs to attack civilians in Afrin as well as in other parts of Syria and Turkey, especially regions near Syria or Iraq.

OPINION: Turkey will soon be forced to tackle the rebels in Idlib

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.

In January 2018, Turkey launched a major military offensive – Operation Olive Branch – with the stated aim of purging Afrin of YPG/PKK terrorist elements.

Afrin was liberated on March 18, 2018, day 58 of the operation.