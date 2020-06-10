Libya’s Tuareg brigades recognise GNA 

Libya’s Tuareg brigades in the country’s southern city of Awbari yesterday announced their support for the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital city of Tripoli.

In an official statement, the brigade said that it was willing to restore what it described as “national sovereignty”.

“We renew our support and adherence to the GNA,” the statement reiterated, hailing its forces’ “victories against the LNA troops”, in reference to the Libyan National Army which is headed by Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar.

Tuareg added that its military was “at the disposal of the commander of the country’s southwestern district of Sabha.”

On Saturday, the LNA said it would launch a military operation, dubbed “Path of Victory”, to recapture the eastern and central cities of the country, including Sirte and Jufra.

Haftar’s army launched an operation to retake Tripoli in April 2019, but failed. The operation was said to have been supported by a number of Arab and European countries.