Tunisia: 'No foreign forces in country'

The Tunisian Defence Minister Imad Al-Hazqi confirmed that there are no foreign forces in Tunisia, and that his country will not allow any foreign power to reside in its territory.

In a statement on the sidelines of a hearing by the Security and Defence Committee of the People’s Assembly, Al-Hazqi announced that there are no foreign military bases in the country, stressing that “Tunisia was, and is still, controlling its lands, seas and airspace, and it will not allow any foreign force to be present on its territory.”

The minister of defence clarified that Tunisia had previously rejected and still refuses to use its territory to conduct military operations, or to establish foreign military units and bases.

He added that the Tunisian position on the Libyan file is clear and stipulates the rejection of all forms of foreign interference in Libya. Moreover, Tunisia still supports a consensual political solution in Libya.