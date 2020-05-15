Tunisia’s Ennahda denounces efforts to create rifts within parliamentary blocs

Tunisia’s Ennahda movement yesterday condemned what it described as efforts to create rifts in some parliamentary blocs in order to form a new bloc.

The movement announced in a statement that there have been talks in the corridors of the People’s Assembly about ongoing efforts to form a new parliamentary bloc, and encourage divides within some parliamentary blocs.

The statement suggests that some parties are attempting to fuel more political tension and division between the different parties, while the country is in dire need of consensus and unity, to succeed in its victory in the war on the coronavirus pandemic and poverty.

The statement stressed that the government’s victory in this war depends on its success in building trust relations and boosting the tendency towards establishing a comprehensive governmental and parliamentary consensus on an inclusive national program.

The movement reiterated its confidence in Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh and everyone who is interested in doing what is necessary to address these unacceptable endeavours, according to the statement.

The Tunisian parliament consists of the Ennahda movement (54 MPs), the Democratic Bloc (39 MPs), Heart of Tunisia (29 MPs), the Dignity Coalition (19 MPs), the Free Destourian Party (16 MPs), and the National Reform Bloc (16 MPs), as well as Tahya Tounes (14 MPs), the National Bloc (nine MPs) and the Future Bloc (eight MPs), in addition to 13 independent deputies.

