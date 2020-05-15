Tunisia’s Fakhfakh: ‘We reject division of Libya, support internal solution’

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh reiterated his country’s rejection of partition projects in Libya, and its commitment to find an internal solution to the conflict.

In an interview with French channel France 24 on Tuesday, Fakhfakh disclosed: “There are some parties who want to question our position on the Libyan crisis.”

He added: “Ten days ago, President Kais Saied decided to hold a meeting to confirm our rejection of all projects aimed at dividing Libya, and to support an internal solution in the country.”

The prime minister, the minister of foreign affairs, the minister of defence and the minister of interior, in addition to security and army leaders, were invited to the meeting by the Tunisian president to discuss the latest developments in Libya.

Fakhfakh continued: “Once the coronavirus pandemic is contained, we will do our part in supporting an internal solution to the Libyan conflict.”

He clarified: “We will work amicably to ensure harmony between all the Libyan parties and tribes.”

READ: Tunisia sentences ex-presidential candidate to 5 years in jail

Fakhfakh stressed that: “Tunisia is the most affected country by the situation in Libya.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Northern Cyprus affirmed that the issuance of a joint statement with countries outside the region will not compel Northern Cyprus to give up the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots.

The Foreign Ministry announced in a statement: “The joint statement issued by Egypt, Greece, Rome, France and the United Arab Emirates, which is political par excellence, was not designated to state the facts on the ground in the Eastern Mediterranean, but rather aims to create a false impression.”

The statement confirmed that: “Greek Cyprus seeks through the joint statement to create wrong impressions about Northern Cyprus and Turkey, in cooperation with other countries that do not have the right to interfere in the region, instead of working to achieve peace in the region through cooperation with Northern Cyprus and the concerned parties in the region.”

The statement continued: “Greek Cyprus is attempting to steal the rights of the Turkish Cypriots and Turkey in the region, and harm their interests. This announcement is not compatible with international laws, and will not prevent Northern Cyprus from continuing to cooperate with Turkey in order to preserve its rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean region and confront threats.”

The five states’ statement claimed that: “Turkey’s oil and gas exploration activities in the Mediterranean are taking place in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the southern Greek part of Cyprus.”

READ: Tunisia’s Ennahda transforms its executive office into caretaker bureau