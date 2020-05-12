Greece, Egypt, Cyprus, France, UAE denounce Turkey movements in East Med

UAE, Egypt, Cyprus, Greece and France condemned Turkey’s drilling operations in Eastern Mediterranean region yesterday.

The foreign ministers of the five nations held a teleconference meeting to discuss the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as a number of regional crises that threaten peace and stability in the region, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The joint declaration said that the parties “denounced the ongoing Turkish illegal activities in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone and its territorial waters, as they represent a clear violation of international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.”

Turkey slammed the criticism, saying: “The fact that Greece and GCA [Greek Cypriot Administration], instead of engaging in dialogue with Turkey and TRNC [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] respectively on the Eastern Mediterranean, are relying on irrelevant non-regional actors, can only be the legacy of a mentality of mandate and colonialism.”

Last December, Greece asked its EU partners to mount pressure on Turkey after Ankara signed a deal with Libya on the demarcation of maritime jurisdictions in the Mediterranean Sea the month earlier.

