Sudan Janjaweed commander appears in ICC

A spokesman for the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague said that the trial of Sudanese Janjaweed commander Ali Kushayb, accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, will be held today in a closed session due to coronavirus measures.

Kushayb faces 50 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution, rape, forced displacement and attacks against the civilian population.

The court has demanded the Sudanese authorities hand over other suspects in the case. The opposition Umma Party, led by Sadiq Al-Mahdi, on Friday welcomed handing over Ali Kushayb, saying: “The National Umma Party understands the importance of trying Ali Kushayb at the International Criminal Court, because of its judicial implications of fairness to the victims and deterrence of criminals.”

The statement demanded the immediate handing over of all wanted persons to the International Criminal Court. Adding that “in case some of those wanted who have already sided with the revolution and contributed to the overthrowing of Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir, the party hopes that they will be treated within the concept of reconstructive justice”, without providing further explanation.

