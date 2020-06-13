Burhan: ‘We will provide security in Darfur after UNAMID mission’s withdrawal’

The President of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan stressed that his country will bear the responsibility of providing security and safety for civilians in Darfur after the UNAMID mission’s withdrawal on 31 December.

This came when Al-Burhan, the commander in chief of Sudan’s Armed Forces, on Thursday provided clarification to the leadership of the General Intelligence Service and the police forces.

This clarification came regarding the two resolutions issued by the Security Council to send a United Nations (UN) mission and extend the UNAMID mission’s mandate, according to Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

Al-Burhan pointed out the high coordination between all the concerned authorities in studying the requirements of the UN mission to support the transitional period, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the Sudanese people, leading to an understanding in accepting the decision.

Read: Sudan doctors threaten strike amid rising attacks on health workers

The UNAMID mission will withdraw on 31 December, and the Sudanese government will assume its responsibilities in providing security and safety for civilians in Darfur, added Al-Burhan.

Since President Omar Al-Bashir’s ousting by the army in April 2019 following a popular uprising, Sudan has entered a political transition.

Since August 2019, the country has been governed by a mixed civilian and military council, and a civilian government for a three-year transitional period.

On Wednesday, the Security Council approved two resolutions, one of which stipulated the formation of a political mission in Sudan to support the transitional phase.

The second resolution guaranteed the extension of the UNAMID mission in Darfur from 31 October to 31 December.

UNAMID, the second largest UN peacekeeping mission, has been deployed in Darfur since the beginning of 2008, with members exceeding 20,000 security officers and employees, before the Security Council adopted a gradual plan on 30 June 2017 to reduce the number of its members.

Since 2003, the region has witnessed an armed conflict between government forces and rebel armed movements, leading to the deaths of about 300,000 people and the displacement of 2.5 million others, according to the UN.

Read: Sudanese army ordered to be strict against tribal conflicts