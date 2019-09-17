UNAMID ready to play role in achieving peace in Sudan

The head of the UN-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) said on Monday that it is ready to play a role in achieving peace in Sudan, QNA has reported.

“If the mission had freedom of movement,” Jeremiah Kingsley Mamabolo told General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of Sudan’s Transitional Council, “it would exert efforts in Jabal Morra in the west of Darfur and contact the armed groups and their leaders to persuade them to join the peace efforts in Sudan.”

Mamabolo reiterated that his mission will leave Darfur by July 2020, and pointed out that UNAMID has asked General Dagalo and the transitional authority to afford it a safe exit. Both men stressed the importance of UNAMID’s role.

The senior official also explained the results of the peace talks in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. The UN and the African Union, he said, support these efforts.

The Sudanese government and representatives of a number of armed groups in the country signed an agreement on 11 September, under the patronage of South Sudan, pledging to start talks next month aiming to end the armed conflict and achieve peace in Darfur. The agreement stipulated the necessity to stop hostilities and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid while stressing the importance of dialogue as the main path towards peace and stability.

