Africa UNSC members call for lifting sanction on Sudan

The three temporary African members of the UN Security Council have called for the international organisation to lift sanctions imposed on Sudan, a statement said on Tuesday.

South Africa, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea, also members of the African Union, asked for international sanctions imposed on Sudan to be lifted after the formation of a civilian-led transitional government.

The statement called for “all states concerned to lift all sanctions against Sudan, including withdrawing it from the list of countries supporting terrorism.”

Meanwhile, the statement said, the Peace and Security Council of the AU had decided to lift the three-month-long sanctions it imposed on Sudan, following the recent positive developments in the country.

“We urge the new government of Sudan to observe and implement faithfully the provisions of the roadmap as agreed, and ultimately hold free, fair and transparent parliamentary and presidential elections in order to create the conditions for a peaceful transition that will ensure lasting peace and stability in Sudan,” the statement said.

It added: “We are convinced that peacebuilding in Sudan is dependent on economic and social development in line with its national priorities, and we, therefore, urge the international community, including development partners, to support the new Sudanese government in creating an enabling environment for a peaceful transition, as well as the implementation of its ambitious program of economic and social development.”