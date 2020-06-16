Netanyahu: Putin saved Israel from UNSC resolution to create Palestine state

Russian President Vladimir Putin saved Israel from a potential UN Security Council resolution in 2016 that would have forced the occupation state to setup a Palestinian state along the 1948 borders, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed.

According to Israel Hayom, approximately six months ago, Netanyahu said that he had asked a “friend”, whom he referred to as “the leader of one of the superpowers who holds veto power in the UN Security Council,” to vote against the resolution. The leader, according to Netanyahu, completed the mission.

The Israeli newspaper reported the details yesterday, adding that Netanyahu noting that the US – under former President Barack Obama – spearheaded UNSC Resolution 2334, which states that Israel violates international law in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967.

After being informed of details of the resolution in November 2016, Netanyahu called Putin and explained that it would disrupt regional stability and harm Israel.

Israeli Hayom continued saying that Netanyahu asked Putin to state that he intended to use his UNSC veto to scupper the resolution. But Putin refused.

Two months before he leaves office, Obama worked on another resolution that would oblige Israel to accept a Palestinian state based on the 1948 borders.

Again, Netanyahu sought help from Putin and explained to him that Obama’s new resolution would do serious harm to Israel and could destabilise the region.

Putin was convinced, Netanyahu said, and agreed that if the resolution came to a vote, Russia would veto it forcing Obama to abandon his plan.