Libya's football clubs excluded from African competitions

Football clubs in Libya have been excluded by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) from participating in its Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions next season due to the suspension of the Libyan National League for two consecutive years.

Commenting on the decision, Younis Al-Kaza of the Libyan Football Federation pointed out that CAF regulations stipulate the participation of clubs in countries where the national league championship has only been suspended for one season in exceptional circumstances.

Al-Kaza indicated that the federation is making representations to CAF officials for them to allow Libyan clubs to participate in the championships. The national body has explained to the CAF that the suspension of the Libyan League was due to war conditions within the North African country.

The final of the CAF Champions League will be held in Cameroon and the final of the Confederation Cup is scheduled to take place in Morocco. Dates for the semi-finals have not yet been finalised.

