Mo Salah covers local’s fuel costs in petrol station visit

Liverpool Football Club star Mo Salah was pictured paying for local’s fuel during a visit to a Sainsbury’s petrol station in the northern British city on Wednesday.

Salah, who was pictured in Liverpool training kit, reportedly covered the fuel costs of everyone filing up at the same time as him.

A Liverpool football fan tweeted a picture of Salah with the caption “Mo Salah just casually paying for everyone’s petrol at Sainsbury’s, Old Swan, in a full @LFC training kit too”.

Mo Salah just casually paying for everyone’s petrol at Sainsbury’s, Old Swan, in a full @LFC training kit too 😁 pic.twitter.com/eNVb0kzZNH — LFC (@RockyKlopp) June 10, 2020

Several Twitter users were quick to praise the act, with one saying: “He’s awesome … love random acts of kindness”, while another said, “what a guy”.

Others quipped coronavirus-related jokes, with one user writing “he’s taking no contact to extremes, not letting anyone else near the till”, while another claimed Salah must be “chasing the nectar points”, in reference to the supermarket’s loyalty points scheme.

Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren also commented, writing: “I heard that @MoSalah paid couple of days ago the gas for everyone on the petrol station… Great gesture”.

Joking: “But can you pay at least once for me the coffee?? Usually you are tight guy so I am surprised, but anyway well done (sic)”.

Egypt: Armed robbers wearing Mo Salah masks arrested

Salah is already a firm favourite of local supporters and holds the record for the most Premier League goals, at 32, in a single 38-game season, and the record for the total number of goals, at 44, netted during a debut season across all competitions.

The Egyptian football star has also helped take the club to two Champions League finals since joining Liverpool in 2017 and helped the side defeat fellow British team Tottenham Hotspur by scoring an early penalty in the 2019 final held in Madrid.

Salah received praise after the 1 June 2019 Champions League final win for observing Ramadan despite playing in the important match.

The Egyptian star is one of the most visibly Muslim football players in the UK and frequently performs an Islamic prostration to thank God every time he scores a goal, according to a report by the New Arab. The prostration has been included for Salah’s character in FIFA 2019 video game.

Salah has also been credited for helping to reduce hate crime, specifically Islamophobia at Merseyside, Liverpool’s stadium, in a 2019 report by the Immigration Policy Lab at Stanford University.

The Premier League quoted the Stanford report as saying: “Salah’s arrival at Liverpool caused a decrease in extreme acts of bigotry… the survey experiment suggests that these results may be driven by increasing familiarity with Islam.”

The study found the number of hate crimes at Merseyside had fallen by 18.9 per cent in the period between Salah joining Liverpool in 2017 and the study in 2019.

WATCH: Female ‘Mo Salah’ inspires Egyptian women