Egypt: Armed robbers wearing Mo Salah masks arrested

Four armed robbers wearing face masks of Liverpool star Mo Salah were arrested by Egyptian police yesterday.

According to Egypt’s Youm7 newspaper, the gang was arrested while attempting to rob a store in Hassanein Heikal Street, in the Nasr City neighbourhood of Cairo.

The robbers tried to escape but were eventually detained by security forces.

Following their arrest, they admitted in front of Major General Nabil Selim, director of the General Department of Cairo Investigations, that they had formed an armed gang which specialised in shoplifting by cutting locks.

Mohamed Salah is Egypt’s biggest domestic sports star, and the key player for the national team with 41 goals in 67 games for his country. His standing has only increased since his move to Liverpool in 2017.

