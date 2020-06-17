Palestine FM warns of Israel’s misleading campaign ahead of West Bank annexation

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday warned of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “tricks” to mislead the international community regarding Tel Aviv’s plans to annex nearly 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank.

The ministry said in a statement that Netanyahu’s manipulation, whether by implementing the annexation gradually or using other terms like “applying Israel’s sovereignty over Israeli settlements” or “applying Israeli law over the settlements” does not change the essence of the actual annexation of the occupied West Bank.

The statement said the misleading Israeli campaign must be rejected by the international community along with the planned seizure of Palestinian land, as a crime against the Palestinian people and a flagrant and violent aggression against international legitimacy.

“The annexation is the same whether partial or comprehensive,” the statement said, calling on the international community to voice its rejection of the Israeli plans.

READ: Even some Israeli settlers are against annexation

The Israeli government is planning to annex the Jordan Valley and settlements in the West Bank on 1 July.

Palestinian estimates indicate that the Israeli annexation plan will cover more than 30 per cent of the West Bank.

In response to his announcement, the Palestinian Authority said that it is no longer bound by all agreements with Israel, including those relating to security.

World leaders have universally condemned Israel’s annexation. US politicians took the unprecedented step of signalling that the two pillars of US relations with Israel; US security and bipartisan support Israel enjoys in Capitol Hill, would be jeopardised.

READ: PLO calls for global coalition to confront Israel annexation plans