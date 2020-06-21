Bomb attack injures 4 civilians in Afrin, Syria

At least four civilians, including children, were injured Saturday when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded in Afrin city, northern Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

In Afrin’s city center, which was liberated from terrorists by Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch, a bomb planted in a parked car exploded, said a security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Apart from the injured, material damage was also seen in the area, the source added.

The attack is thought to be carried out by the YPG.

The group, which still occupies Tal Rifaat and Manbij cities of Syria, often target al-Bab, Azaz, Jarabulus and Afrin.

The YPG is considered to be a terrorist organisation by Turkey.

