Egypt will face any threat to its national security

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry declared yesterday that his country will face any threat to its national security of that of the Arab region, news agencies reported.

Shoukry referred to Turkey’s support for the internationally-backed Libyan government in Tripoli saying its “deployment of militias in Libya represents a threat to Egyptian national security,” claiming that Cairo seeks a political solution in Libya.

This came after the repeated defeats of Cairo’s ally Khalifa Haftar, who failed to oust the legitimate government in Tripoli a year after launching a military campaign to do so.

The Egyptian official stressed that “foreign interventions in Libya represent a threat to Egyptian and Arab national security” and appealed to Arab states to support Libya in order to ensure a ceasefire is agreed and terrorism is eradicated.

Turkey and Egypt have been backing opposing sides in the Libya conflict, with Egypt military backing the forces of renegade General Haftar. earlier this month Egypt announced details of a possible ceasefire to help ease tensions in the country, but this was rejected by the internationally-backed government of National Accord (GNA).

Egypt claims its intervention in Libya is an effort to protect its eastern borders.

