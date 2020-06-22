Israel expert says Iran’s influence in Iraq has declined

Israeli journalist and veteran war correspondent, Ron Ben-Yishai, said Israeli security assessments indicate that Iran’s influence in Iraq has been declining as a result of the assassination of Quds Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the subsequent dismantling of the pro-Iran militias in Iraq.

“The Israeli security assessments have recently monitored two significant developments in Iraq,” Ben- Yishai said in a report published in Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, adding a stable government was formed in Iraq six months after the other collapsed, while pro-Iranians have lost their authority in the country after Soleimani’s assassination along with his companion, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, a key leader in the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces.

According to the Israeli journalist, the pro- Iran militias have in recent weeks stopped striking the US troops stationed in Iraq and have been trying to integrate themselves into the Iraqi army, because Soleimani’s successor, Esmail Qaani could not gain the status of his predecessor.

Moreover, Ben-Yishai said the Israeli security assessments also indicate an impending return of Daesh to the region while the Syrian state is preoccupied with its sudden developments and Lebanon is on the verge of bankruptcy.

He added that the Arab regimes are preoccupied with dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and are avoiding major political and military moves in anticipation of the American elections which are due to be held later this year.

