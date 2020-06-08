Netanyahu: We will act against Iran despite coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that Israel will act against Iran despite the coronavirus, claiming that the Islamic Republic had blocked International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from accessing secret nuclear sites.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu said: “Iran systematically violates its commitments by hiding sites, by enriching fissile materials and other violations.”

Netanyahu added: “Certainly now it is necessary in light of these revelations for the international community to join the US and use crippling sanctions against Iran.”

He continued: “Coronavirus does not diminish our determination to act against Iranian aggression at all.

“Israel will not allow Iran to attain nuclear weapons and will continue to act systematically against Iran’s attempts to establish itself militarily on our borders.”

READ: US envoy to UN pushes back against Iranian criticism over protests