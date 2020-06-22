UNRWA: Coronavirus spread to Palestine refugee camps in Lebanon

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said yesterday that the coronavirus has already spread into some of the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, the Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the head of UNRWA’s Health Department, Abdul Hakim Shanaa, called on Palestinian refugees in the camps to adhere to health guidelines, maintain a safe distance and stay away from crowded places, out of respect for public health and individual responsibility.

He stressed that the department is making every effort to preserve the dignity and health of the Palestinian people.

He pointed out that a team affiliated with the Ministry of Health will enter the camps of Ain El-Hilweh and Baddawi today to conduct examinations.

Earlier, the Lebanese Ministry of Health and UNRWA conducted COVID-19 tests in Baddawi, Mieh Mieh and Shatila camps.

The total number of coronavirus infections in Lebanon is 1,536; including 32 deaths, however there is no available data on the number of infections among Palestinian refugees.

