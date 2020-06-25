Sudan: Calls for mass protests to topple Hamdok’s government

Sudan’s Just Peace Forum (JPF) on Tuesday called for mass demonstrations to be held on 30 June to topple the government of Abdalla Hamdok.

In a statement, the JPF, headed by the journalist Al-Tayeb Mustafa, a relative of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir, stressed that the party members and the Sudanese political forces must participate in “the protest movement on 30 June to correct the course of the revolution”.

The statement added: “We demand the immediate removal of the government and the formation of a technocratic government with no political affiliations, in consultation between the Sovereignty Council of Sudan and all the political forces without exception.”

The statement called for “shortening the transitional period to one year, starting from the date of the formation of the new government, during which free and fair elections will be held.”

The JPF party was established in August 2009 by Al-Tayeb Mustafa to demand the secession of the south.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which heads the protest movement, has also called for mass demonstrations on 30 June. It said this was to “achieve peace, establish what remains of the transitional authority’s bodies, reform the revolution forces and restructure the security system.”

The expected reforms in Sudan include appointing civilian governors, forming the Legislative Council, and establishing independent commissions, without indicating any inclination to demand the departure of the government.

Hamdok was appointed prime minister at the start of the transitional period in August 2019.