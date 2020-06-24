Sudan repels Ethiopian border attack

Sudan repelled an Ethopian cross-border attack on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Governor of Sudan’s eastern Gadaref province, Major General Nasr Al-Deen Abd Al-Qayyum, said armed forces had “successfully fended off an attack by Ethiopian forces” on Sunday, reporting no fatalities.

The hostilities follow failed talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over Addis Ababa’s plans to fill the reservoir at its new Renaissance Dam with water from the River Nile, a move that Sudan and Egypt fear would significantly reduce the river’s flow and affect both countries’ economies and energy needs.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned on Monday that if the United Nations Security Council intervention to resolve the dispute is not successful, his country would take “explicit and clear” action about its position.

READ: Egypt calls for UN intervention in talks on Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam