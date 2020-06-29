Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Activists: Contact with Saudi political prisoners suspended for no reason

June 29, 2020 at 2:16 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Prion cells, 10 March 2020 [Daniel/Flickr]
Prison cells, 10 March 2020 [Daniel/Flickr]
 June 29, 2020 at 2:16 pm

Contact with political detainees in Saudi Arabia has not been reinstated, the rights group Prisoners of Conscience said on Twitter.

The group added that the specialised punitive court has deliberately refrained from taking any steps in “state security cases” throughout the coronavirus related closures even though the state considers these cases to be among its top priorities.

Unlike other courts in the country, those dealing with state security cases have been “on an unannounced holiday”, they explained, adding that Saudi Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani’s decision to speed up the completion of prisoners’ court cases has only affected criminals and those charged in finance-related cases, and it does not include those held in state security cases.

This has resulted in a “freeze” on all political prisoners’ cases.

READ: Rights group demand Saudi to reveal fate of 5 Yemen detainees

Categories
Middle EastNewsSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor Webinar - Israel: Annexation, Apartheid and the Media - Thu, 2 July 2020
Show Comments