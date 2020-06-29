Rights group demand Saudi to reveal fate of 5 Yemen detainees

A human rights group yesterday called on Saudi Arabia to “immediately” disclose the fate of five Yemenis being held in its prisons.

In a statement issued by Geneva-based SAM Organisation for Rights and Liberties said: “We demand the disclosure of the fate of Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Zubayri (a Yemeni preacher) who has been forcibly disappeared in the kingdom’s prisons since his arrest by the Saudi security forces on 20 May.”

It also demanded the release of four other detainees, including activist Mohamed Al-Bakkari, who has been held since 8 April.

Yemen: UAE-backed forces take control of Socotra Security Directorate

The statement added that “the family of Sheikh Al-Zubayri has not received an answer from Saudi authorities about his place of detention or the reasons for his arrest.”

Rights group Prisoners of Conscience which publishes updates about prisoners on Twitter said on 10 June: “We confirm that Sh. Abdulaziz sl-Zubayri, member of the Yemeni Congregation for Reform -Al-Islah Party- is under detention in KSA since 20 May, on the grounds of his participation via Zoom in a meeting “from Turkey” hosted by Yemeni Students there.”

🔴 BREAKING

We confirm that Sh. Abdulaziz sl-Zubayri, member of the Yemeni Congregation for Reform -Al-Islah Party- is under detention in KSA since 20 May, on the grounds of his participation via Zoom in a meeting "from Turkey" hosted by Yemeni Students there.#عبدالعزيز_الزبيري pic.twitter.com/Xz8DpqlGMP — Prisoners of Conscience (@m3takl_en) June 10, 2020

There has been no comment from the Saudi authorities on the organisation’s statement.

Saudi authorities rarely respond to accusations of abuse made by rights groups.