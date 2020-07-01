Germany: Europe won’t recognise Israel’s West Bank annexation 

Israel’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank will negatively affect its relations with the European Union (EU), the German Ambassador to Israel, Susanne Wasum-Rainer, announced yesterday.

“The EU won’t recognise the Israeli annexation move in the occupied West Bank,” Wasum-Rainer told reporters.

The EU and Germany recently described the plan as being “in violation of international law.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set 1 July as the day to start annexing the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley. Palestinians believe the plan will see the occupation state seizing 30 per cent of the West Bank.

As a result, the Palestinian Authority has said it is no longer bound by any of the treaties previously agreed with Israel.

