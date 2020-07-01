Iraq: Remains of 600 bodies discovered in mass grave

A mass grave containing the remains of 600 corpses has been discovered in northern Iraq, authorities revealed yesterday.

A brief statement issued by the Directorate of Martyrs of the Nineveh Governorate said the mass grave was found in Al-Kesk area, located between the cities of Mosul and the district of Tal Afar, Nineveh Governorate, containing the remains of 600 corpses.

When the Iraqi authorities recovered the city of Mosul from Daesh in late 2017, they discovered dozens of mass graves, in which the terrorist organisation buried those it had executed.

Daesh continues to carry out attacks in the area in spite of the government’s declaration of victory over the terror group.

In recent months, attacks by suspected Daesh militants have increased, particularly in the region between the Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Diyala governorates, known as the “Triangle of Death”.

