Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iraq: Remains of 600 bodies discovered in mass grave

July 1, 2020 at 12:12 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Forensic workers inspect a zone during the exhumation of a mass-grave of hundreds of Yazidis killed by Daesh militants in the northern Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district on March 15, 2019. [ZAID AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty Images]
Forensic workers inspect a zone during the exhumation of a mass-grave of hundreds of Yazidis killed by Daesh militants in the northern Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district on March 15, 2019. [ZAID AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty Images]
 July 1, 2020 at 12:12 pm

A mass grave containing the remains of 600 corpses has been discovered in northern Iraq, authorities revealed yesterday.

A brief statement issued by the Directorate of Martyrs of the Nineveh Governorate said the mass grave was found in Al-Kesk area, located between the cities of Mosul and the district of Tal Afar, Nineveh Governorate, containing the remains of 600 corpses.

When the Iraqi authorities recovered the city of Mosul from Daesh in late 2017, they discovered dozens of mass graves, in which the terrorist organisation buried those it had executed.

Daesh continues to carry out attacks in the area in spite of the government’s declaration of victory over the terror group.

In recent months, attacks by suspected Daesh militants have increased, particularly in the region between the Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Diyala governorates, known as the “Triangle of Death”.

Iraq president: We want to build a country that controls ‘unregulated’ weapons

Categories
IraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor Webinar - Israel: Annexation, Apartheid and the Media - Thu, 2 July 2020
Show Comments