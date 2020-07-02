Algeria, Italy unite to market gas production

Algeria’s state-owned oil company, Sonatrach, yesterday announced that it had signed a contract with the Italian company Eni to market the production of three gas fields in the south-east of the country until 2049.

In a statement, the company said the agreement included three fields: the Sif Fatima II, Zemlet El Arbi and Ourhoud II, with an annual marketed quantity of 1.5 billion cubic metres.

The Algerian oil company renewed gas supply contracts in favour of the Italian Eni in May 2019, for a period of eight years with the possibility to extend it for an additional two years, at an annual capacity of nine billion cubic metres.

Last week, Sonatrach announced the renewal of a contract with the French company Total to supply liquefied gas for an additional period of three years.

The new agreement, it previously explained, will allow the company “to supply the French market with more than 2 million tons of Algerian liquefied natural gas annually.”

Two weeks ago, Sonatrach announced the renewal of a gas supply contract with Tunisia until 2027, with the possibility of extending it for two years.

In 2018 and 2019, Algeria renewed gas export contracts with most of its partners in Europe, including Turkey, Spain, Italy, France and Portugal, for periods ranging from five to ten years.

According to Sonatrach’s data, Algeria produced about 130 billion cubic metres of gas and exported more than 51 billion cubic metres in 2019.