Libya, EU discuss repercussions of Haftar's attack on Tripoli

The Chairman of the Libya’s High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, and European Union Ambassador to the North African state, Alan Bugeja, yesterday discussed the repercussions of renegade General Khalifa Haftar’s aggression on the capital, Tripoli.

This came during Al-Mishri’s reception of the European ambassador in Tripoli, where the officials discussed “the damage caused by Haftar’s militia to Tripoli’s infrastructure, private property as well as the crimes against humanity.”

Al-Mishri and Bugeja also addressed the war crimes committed by Haftar in light of the discovery of “mass graves in Tarhuna and the land mines planted in civilian homes south of the capital.” They went on to discuss “the role of the European Union in ensuring the success of the political process in Libya.”

On Tuesday, the Libyan army announced the recovery of 208 bodies from mass graves over a period of 23 days from areas previously held by Haftar’s forces.

The internationally-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) recently announced that it had regained strategic areas of the capital and oil fields which had fallen into the hands of Haftar’s forces.

