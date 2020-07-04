Israel TV: Hamas, Fatah cooperation against deal of the century a 'dangerous development'

The ongoing cooperation between the two Palestinian rival groups, Hamas and Fatah, to topple the US deal of the century and Israel’s annexation is a “dangerous development”, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Friday.

Channel 12 disclosed that such a possibility was expected, but Israeli security did not expect that it would happen in such a short time-frame, adding: “It is a dangerous development because of the very short time they needed to reach this unity which surprised the Israeli security services.”

On Thursday, Deputy Hamas Chief Saleh Al-Arouri appeared with Senior Fatah Leader Jebril Al-Rajoub in a joint press conference, declaring their unity against the deal of the century and the Israeli annexation plan.

“The press conference is not important, but what is happening on the ground is very important, mainly the detention of Hamas members by the Palestinian Authority (PA),” Al Watan Voice reported the Israeli channel stating.

Read: Hamas, Fatah to unify efforts against annexation plan

Meanwhile, former Israeli Communication Minister Ayoob Kara stated that the Hamas and Fatah cooperation “raises concerns” as Fatah’s leader confirmed that his movement would let Hamas work in Gaza, Israeli Channel 7 reported.

Rajoub announced in the press conference that he was “confident about Hamas’ intentions,” noting that the Palestinians have been waiting for this conference to be the starting point of national unity.