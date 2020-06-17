Hamas: Ready to work with Fatah against annexation

Hamas Deputy Chief Saleh Al-Arouri said on Monday that his movement is ready to work with rival movement Fatah to face Israel’s annexation plan.

In a televised interview with Al-Aqsa TV, Al-Arouri said: “We are ready to put our differences behind us and work together with Fatah and the Palestinian Authority to face the annexation plan.”

He stressed that his movement would use every means to combat the planned annexation plans which are set to be brought into force on 1 July.

“We have been in contact with all the Palestinian factions in order to reach a consensus on a joint national programme against the Israeli plan,” he said.

He added: “Hamas supports the PA and PLO’s political and diplomatic efforts against the annexation, but we count on the public action more than the political and diplomatic efforts, hoping that popular action becomes a popular revolution against the Israeli occupation everywhere.”

The senior Hamas official said that his movement is open to all options in its effort to face the threat of annexation, adding that international positions on the plans are “no more than propaganda”.

Palestinian estimates indicate that the Israeli annexation plan will cover more than 30 per cent of the West Bank.

In response to his announcement, the Palestinian Authority said that it is no longer bound by all agreements with Israel, including those relating to security.