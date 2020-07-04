Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

‘Palestinians will not raise the white flag’ says Palestine Archbishop Atallah Hanna

July 4, 2020 at 1:46 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Archbishop of Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox Church, Atallah Hanna [centre], seen during a protest in the West bank city of Hebron on 22 January 2015 [Muhesen Amren / ApaImages]
Archbishop of Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox Church, Atallah Hanna [centre], seen during a protest in the West bank city of Hebron on 22 January 2015 [Muhesen Amren/ApaImages]
 July 4, 2020 at 1:46 pm

“Despite their sufferings, Palestinians will not raise the white flag,” the Head of the Sebastia Diocese of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem Archbishop Atallah Hanna announced on Friday.

In a press release sent to mass media, Hanna stated: “May God help the Palestinian people who endure the sufferings under coronavirus, unemployment and poverty.”

He stressed: “The Palestinians endure sufferings in every single side of their life due to the oppressive occupation policies.”

The archbishop continued: “May God help this nation amidst these circumstances which includes conspiracies aiming to liquidate our people, our just cause which is the most just and noble cause in modern human history.”

Concluding his remarks, Hanna noted: “We are sure that we will win in spite of all the difficulties and conspiracies which are targeting the Palestinians who will never raise the white flag.”

Fatah: We will deal with Israel ‘like an enemy’ if it annexes the West Bank

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments