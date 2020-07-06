Hamas is ‘committed’ to freeing Palestinian prisoners

The leader of Hamas renewed on Sunday his movement’s pledge to free Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel. In a media statement, Ismail Haniyeh stressed that the prisoners are the “national guide” in the conflict with the Israeli occupation and Hamas is “committed” to freeing them all.

Haniyeh provided details of his phone call with Amjad Qabha, who was released by Israel last week. Qabha, from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, was held by the Israelis for 18 years.

Haniyeh praised him for his patience while in Israel’s prison system. The former Prime Minister also praised the patience of his family, many members of which are part of the resistance movement.

The Palestinian Authority’s security services, controlled by Fatah, the main political rival of Hamas, attacked Palestinians who were celebrating Qabha’s release before he arrived at his home in Jenin. The Hamas leader expressed his concerns about what happened and pointed out that the movement is following up the issue through the national relations office in the West Bank.

