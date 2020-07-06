Russia removes Syria forces from major oil field in Deir Ez-Zor

Russian forces on Saturday took control of a major oil field in the Deir Ez-Zor governorate, in eastern Syria, after removing regime forces from it.

The local Ayn Al-Furat news network said that 20 Russian soldiers entered the Al-Ward oil field in Al-Bukamal countryside, east of Deir Ez-Zor, after the Syrian regime military security personnel were expelled from it.

According to the network, Russian forces deployed 15 military vehicles in the field, raised barricades and fortified its surroundings with heavy machine guns.

The Russian forces have also tasked the Palestinian Jerusalem Brigade militia, which includes Syrian fighters from the countryside of Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, to guard the oil field.

