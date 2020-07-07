Iraq security expert shot 20 times in Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi yesterday pledged to bring the assassins of a leading political and security expert to justice, after Hisham Al-Hashim was shot to death by unknown gunmen who fled on a motorbike, outside his home in Baghdad’s Ziyouna district last night. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Al-Hashimi was hit by more than 20 bullets according to sources.

“We pledge to pursue the killers to bring them to justice, and we will not allow the assassinations to return to Iraq to undermine security and stability,” Al-Kadhimi is quoted as saying in a statement after the incident.

The Iraqi Judiciary announced today the formation of a special investigation commission to look into assassinations in the country.

Al-Hashimi was a specialist on sectarian militias and extremist groups, including Daesh, and is said to have received threats from both Daesh and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah Brigades, who form part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF). Although some of its members have openly contended with Al-Hashimi on social media, the official Twitter account of the PMF has offered its condolences.

The murder also drew condemnation from the UN, US and the UK who echoed calls for those responsible to be brought to justice.

