Major Iraq military operation launched north of Baghdad

Baghdad Operations Command yesterday announced the implementation of a major Iraqi military security operation north of the capital.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that “under the leadership of the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and with the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, the Baghdad Operations Command has begun the implementation of a major military security operation in north Baghdad.”

It indicated that the operation involved the Baghdad Operations Command, the Special Forces brigade, the 37th Infantry Mechanized Brigade, the Rapid Response Brigade, the Federal Police Task Force Brigade, and the Popular Mobilisation Brigade, with the support of Air Force and army aircraft.

Adding: “This operation has come, according to accurate intelligence information, to pursue the remnants of Daesh terrorists, and to sweep these areas in order to enhance security and stability, arrest the wanted persons and protect the interests of the citizens there.”

Last week, Iraqi counterterrorism forces detained 14 members of the Hezbollah Brigades, during a raid on its headquarters in Baghdad, on charges of preparing for a missile attack on the Green Zone in the centre of the capital, where the headquarters of government institutions and diplomatic missions, including the American embassy, are located.

