Israel arrests Palestinian expert on settlements in Jerusalem

Israel yesterday arrested Khalil Tafakji, head of the maps department at the Arab Studies Society in Jerusalem, Anadolu reported.

A source in the Tafakji family told the news agency that large numbers of occupation police and intelligence services stormed the department and tampered with its possessions.

The source said after extensive searches, the Israeli forces arrested Tafakji, who is also an expert in Israeli settlements.

The source, who preferred not to be named, explained that “the Israeli police and intelligence services did not provide reasons for the raid or Tafakji’s arrest.

Takfaji is a prominent expert in the affairs of Israeli settlements and document their activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He was last detained in February.

Israel has recently intensified its targeting of Palestinian figures in Jerusalem.