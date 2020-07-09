Reports: Kuwaitis refuse expat jobs over low salaries

Reports have revealed that many Kuwaitis refuse to accept jobs which have previously been completed by expatriate workers because the salaries are too low.

Kuwait’s Al-Anbaa newspaper said it had obtained data indicating that nine government agencies affiliated with the Ministry of Finance currently have 563 job vacancies while they employed only 184 Kuwaiti citizens since the issuance of Civil Service Resolution No. 11 of 2017, after terminating the employment of 87 expatriates during that period.

The paper said many government agencies have admitted that Kuwaitis refuse to take up the jobs due to the low salaries on offer.

However, the agencies stressed that they will continue working to increase the number of Kuwaiti employees in their effort to implement the cabinet’s directives.

