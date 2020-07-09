Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Reports: Kuwaitis refuse expat jobs over low salaries

July 9, 2020 at 2:14 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
Kuwaiti healthy ministry workers prepare to scan expatriates living in Kuwait who returned from Egypt, Syria and Lebanon, as they arrive to a specified place to be tested for coronavirus in Kuwait City on March 12, 2020 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
Kuwaiti healthy ministry workers prepare to scan expatriates living in Kuwait amid the coronavirus outbreak in Kuwait City on March 12, 2020 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
 July 9, 2020 at 2:14 pm

Reports have revealed that many Kuwaitis refuse to accept jobs which have previously been completed by expatriate workers because the salaries are too low.

Kuwait’s Al-Anbaa newspaper said it had obtained data indicating that nine government agencies affiliated with the Ministry of Finance currently have 563 job vacancies while they employed only 184 Kuwaiti citizens since the issuance of Civil Service Resolution No. 11 of 2017, after terminating the employment of 87 expatriates during that period.

The paper said many government agencies have admitted that Kuwaitis refuse to take up the jobs due to the low salaries on offer.

However, the agencies stressed that they will continue working to increase the number of Kuwaiti employees in their effort to implement the cabinet’s directives.

READ: Kuwait banks warn of millions in losses as loan repayments are delayed

Categories
KuwaitMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments