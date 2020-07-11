GNA responds to Lavrov regarding ceasefire

The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) rejected the accusations of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with regards to blocking the signing of the ceasefire agreement and seeking a military solution, stressing that General Khalifa Haftar was neither seeking peace nor a political solution.

The GNA Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it signed the Russian-Turkish initiative for the ceasefire, whereas retired General Haftar refused and left Moscow.

The GNA added that it also signed the Berlin initiative and contributed positively to the meetings of the 5+5 Military Committee, but that Haftar’s forces continue to violate the initiatives and the calls of the United Nations (UN) mission.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry noted that it is needless to remind Lavrov that Haftar launched his attack ten days before the Libyan parties were ready to go to the UN-sponsored Ghadames conference, stressing that Haftar had the chance to turn against the legitimate and internationally-recognised government.

The Russian foreign minister indicated in an online news conference, according to Russian media, that Haftar is ready to sign the ceasefire, while the GNA, which is still counting on a military solution, is rejecting it.

Russian-Turkish contacts

There are currently ongoing discussions between Turkey and Russia with the aim of reaching a peaceful solution in Libya away from military intervention.

Turkish Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Yaşar Güler has held discussions with his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov, during which they addressed developments in Libya.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has confirmed his country’s continued support for the internationally-recognised GNA, stressing that: “Ankara will never abandon this support.”

