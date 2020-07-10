Russia FM: Libya warlord Haftar is ready to sign ceasefire agreement

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Libya’s renegade General Khalifa Haftar was ready to sign a ceasefire agreement, however the internationally- recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) is hesitant to do so, Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov added that he hopes that Turkey will be able to persuade the GNA to sign the deal.

“When we called on the main leaders in Libya, Haftar and [GNA Prime Minister] Al-Sarraj as well as [Parliament Speaker] Aqila Saleh in last January, Haftar’s forces weren’t ready to sign ceasefire agreement as they thought they were the strongest party on the ground, while Al-Sarraj thought it was acceptable to sign,” Lavrov said, adding that according to Russian assessments, Haftar’s forces are now ready to sign the agreement, but this time the Tripoli-based GNA does not want to sign it.

The minister said it is regrettable that although all parties to the conflict in Libya say there is no military solution to the Libyan conflict, this does not translate into practical steps.

Lavrov accused the United States of attempting to block the appointment of a new UN envoy to Libya, saying the American actions give the impression that Washington is attempting to “intervene” in appointing a new UN official.

